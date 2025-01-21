Salaries

Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at Caterpillar ranges from $95.5K per year for Grade 21 to $158K per year for Grade 24. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $105K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Caterpillar's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus Grade 21 Mechanical Engineer 1 $95.5K $90.1K $0 $5.4K Grade 22 Mechanical Engineer 2 $105K $94.2K $0 $10.5K Grade 23 Senior Mechanical Engineer $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- Grade 24 Lead Mechanical Engineer $158K $133K $0 $24.2K

Latest Salary Submissions

No salaries found

