Canon
Canon Salaries

Canon's salary ranges from $67,335 in total compensation per year for a Venture Capitalist at the low-end to $115,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Canon. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Software Engineer
Median $115K
Hardware Engineer
$78.5K
Marketing
$72.5K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
Mechanical Engineer
$70.4K
Venture Capitalist
$67.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Canon is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $115,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Canon is $72,507.

