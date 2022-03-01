← Company Directory
Kyocera
Kyocera Salaries

Kyocera's salary ranges from $65,325 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $265,320 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kyocera. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Hardware Engineer
$265K
Human Resources
$108K
Information Technologist (IT)
$65.3K

Product Designer
$122K
Product Manager
$116K
Sales
$88.6K
Sales Engineer
$83.4K
Software Engineer
$99.9K
Technical Program Manager
$105K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kyocera is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $265,320. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kyocera is $104,860.

