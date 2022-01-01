← Company Directory
Keysight
Keysight Salaries

Keysight's salary ranges from $12,935 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $284,415 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Keysight. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $95K
L2 $130K
L3 $132K
L4 $157K
L6 $169K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
L3 $133K
L4 $175K
Solution Architect
Median $160K
Product Manager
Median $139K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $180K
Business Analyst
$21.8K
Customer Service
$182K
Data Analyst
$15.3K
Data Scientist
$26.9K
Human Resources
$284K
Information Technologist (IT)
$12.9K
Legal
$82.8K
Marketing
$40.1K
Mechanical Engineer
$20.8K
Product Designer
$201K
Sales
$104K
Sales Engineer
$106K
Technical Program Manager
$148K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Keysight, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Keysight is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $284,415. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Keysight is $132,021.

Other Resources