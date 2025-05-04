← Company Directory
Keysight
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

Keysight Hardware Engineer Salaries

Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at Keysight ranges from $133K per year for L3 to $175K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $137K.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$133K
$119K
$10K
$4.4K
L4
$175K
$149K
$13.3K
$12.5K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Keysight, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Keysight in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $215,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Keysight for the Hardware Engineer role in United States is $163,000.

