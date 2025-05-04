Software Engineer compensation in United States at Keysight ranges from $95K per year for L1 to $169K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $124K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Keysight's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/4/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$95K
$87.9K
$0
$7.1K
L2
$119K
$114K
$1.5K
$3.6K
L3
$133K
$126K
$4K
$2.7K
L4
$157K
$128K
$22.8K
$6.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Keysight, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title