Software Engineer compensation in United States at Keysight ranges from $95K per year for L1 to $169K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $124K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Keysight's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/4/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
(Entry Level)
$95K
$87.9K
$0
$7.1K
L2
$119K
$114K
$1.5K
$3.6K
L3
$133K
$126K
$4K
$2.7K
L4
$157K
$128K
$22.8K
$6.5K
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Keysight, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Keysight in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $168,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Keysight for the Software Engineer role in United States is $124,260.

