HARMAN International Salaries

HARMAN International's salary ranges from $10,417 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $346,800 for a Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of HARMAN International. Last updated: 7/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $10.4K
Senior Software Engineer $21.6K

Backend Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $42.6K
Business Operations Manager
$127K

Business Analyst
$20.7K
Business Development
$87.3K
Data Science Manager
$161K
Electrical Engineer
$130K
Financial Analyst
$121K
Hardware Engineer
$110K
Information Technologist (IT)
$39.3K
Product Designer
$109K
Product Manager
$121K
Program Manager
$347K
Project Manager
$28.7K
Sales
$109K
Software Engineering Manager
$46.1K
Solution Architect
$46.9K
Technical Program Manager
$152K
Venture Capitalist
$47K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at HARMAN International is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $346,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HARMAN International is $97,970.

