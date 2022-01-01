← Company Directory
Equifax
Equifax Salaries

Equifax's salary ranges from $50,250 in total compensation per year for a Investment Banker at the low-end to $191,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Equifax. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
P1 $74.2K
P2 $109K
P3 $129K
P4 $179K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Product Manager
P1 $93.7K
P3 $174K
P4 $191K
Data Scientist
Median $105K
Data Analyst
Median $80K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $191K
Accountant
$62.4K
Business Analyst
$55.5K
Financial Analyst
$144K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $125K
Investment Banker
$50.3K
Product Designer
$154K
Project Manager
$58.2K
Sales
$147K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$168K
Technical Program Manager
$163K
The highest paying role reported at Equifax is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $191,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Equifax is $126,916.

