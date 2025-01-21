All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Equifax ranges from $93.7K per year for P1 to $191K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $200K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Equifax's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$93.7K
$90K
$0
$3.8K
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$174K
$147K
$8.3K
$19.2K
P4
$191K
$169K
$0
$21.7K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***