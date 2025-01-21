← Company Directory
Equifax
Equifax Technical Program Manager Salaries

Technical Program Manager compensation in United States at Equifax totals $153K per year for P4. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Equifax's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$150K - $176K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$131K$150K$176K$187K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$153K
$134K
$0
$19K
What are the career levels at Equifax?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Equifax in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $187,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Equifax for the Technical Program Manager role in United States is $131,200.

