All Technical Program Manager Salaries
Technical Program Manager compensation in United States at Equifax totals $153K per year for P4. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Equifax's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$153K
$134K
$0
$19K
