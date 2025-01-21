← Company Directory
Equifax
Equifax Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The median Information Technologist (IT) compensation package at Equifax totals $125K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Equifax's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Equifax
Site Reliability Engineer
Alpharetta, GA
Total per year
$125K
Level
P3
Base
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Equifax?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Equifax sits at a yearly total compensation of $228,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Equifax for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $125,000.

Other Resources