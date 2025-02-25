← Company Directory
HARMAN International
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

HARMAN International Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in India package at HARMAN International totals ₹3.63M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HARMAN International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
HARMAN International
Data Scientist
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹3.63M
Level
11B
Base
₹3.63M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at HARMAN International?

₹13.63M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at HARMAN International in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,686,715. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HARMAN International for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹3,831,671.

Other Resources