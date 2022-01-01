← Company Directory
Baxter International
Baxter International Salaries

Baxter International's salary ranges from $42,210 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in India at the low-end to $203,500 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Baxter International. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
Median $130K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $204K
Biomedical Engineer
$113K

Business Analyst
$108K
Data Science Manager
$90.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
$75.4K
Marketing
$42.2K
Mechanical Engineer
$119K
Product Manager
$50.1K
Program Manager
$106K
Project Manager
$174K
Solution Architect
$168K
UX Researcher
$101K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Baxter International is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $203,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Baxter International is $107,535.

