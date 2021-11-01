← Company Directory
Alcon
Alcon Salaries

Alcon's salary ranges from $24,109 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Poland at the low-end to $175,121 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Alcon. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Data Scientist
Median $110K
Hardware Engineer
Median $98K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $106K

Biomedical Engineer
$160K
Business Analyst
$108K
Data Analyst
Median $70.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$156K
Marketing
$159K
Optical Engineer
$128K
Project Manager
$149K
Software Engineer
$24.1K
Solution Architect
$157K
Technical Program Manager
$175K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Alcon is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,121. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alcon is $128,288.

