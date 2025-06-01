Software Engineer compensation in United States at 3M ranges from $87.3K per year for T1 to $170K per year for T4A. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $108K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for 3M's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
$87.3K
$84.3K
$0
$3.1K
T2
$102K
$97.3K
$500
$3.8K
T3
$129K
$121K
$0
$7.7K
T4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
0%
YR 1
0%
YR 2
100 %
YR 3
At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)
0% vests in the 2nd-year (0.00% annually)
100% vests in the 3rd-year (100.00% annually)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
