Societe Generale Salários

A faixa salarial da Societe Generale varia de $19,391 em remuneração total por ano para um Engenheiro de Software no limite inferior a $250,000 para um Analista Financeiro no limite superior. A Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Societe Generale. Última atualização: 8/25/2025

$160K

Engenheiro de Software
L1 $19.4K
L2 $26.1K
L3 $25.8K
L4 $27.6K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

Engenheiro de Software Backend

Engenheiro de Software Full-Stack

Cientista de Dados
Median $27.1K
Gestor de Produto
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

Analista de Negócios
Median $20.7K
Designer de Produto
Median $56.6K

Designer de Experiência do Utilizador

Analista Financeiro
Median $250K
Gestor de Projeto
Median $82.4K
Analista de Dados
$65.6K
Tecnólogo de Informação (TI)
$149K
Banqueiro de Investimento
$28.1K
Jurídico
$189K
Consultor de Gestão
$56.4K
Gestor de Programa
$69.5K
Analista de Cibersegurança
$58.8K
Gestor de Engenharia de Software
$197K
Arquiteto de Soluções
$121K
Gestor de Programa Técnico
$69.3K
Escritor Técnico
$40.3K
FAQs

