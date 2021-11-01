कंपनी निर्देशिका
Societe Generale वेतन

Societe Generale का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $19,391 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक वित्तीय विश्लेषक के लिए $250,000 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Societe Generale. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/25/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
L1 $19.4K
L2 $26.1K
L3 $25.8K
L4 $27.6K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

डेटा वैज्ञानिक
Median $27.1K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
Median $20.7K
उत्पाद डिजाइनर
Median $56.6K

यूएक्स डिजाइनर

वित्तीय विश्लेषक
Median $250K
परियोजना प्रबंधक
Median $82.4K
डेटा विश्लेषक
$65.6K
सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$149K
निवेश बैंकर
$28.1K
कानूनी
$189K
प्रबंधन परामर्शदाता
$56.4K
कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक
$69.5K
साइबर सुरक्षा विश्लेषक
$58.8K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$197K
समाधान वास्तुकार
$121K
तकनीकी कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक
$69.3K
तकनीकी लेखक
$40.3K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

The highest paying role reported at Societe Generale is वित्तीय विश्लेषक with a yearly total compensation of $250,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Societe Generale is $56,388.

