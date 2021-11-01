מדריך חברות
Societe Generale
Societe Generale משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Societe Generale נע בין $19,391 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$250,000 עבור אנליסט פיננסי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Societe Generale. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/25/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
L1 $19.4K
L2 $26.1K
L3 $25.8K
L4 $27.6K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מדען נתונים
Median $27.1K
מנהל מוצר
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

אנליסט עסקי
Median $20.7K
מעצב מוצר
Median $56.6K

מעצב חוויית משתמש

אנליסט פיננסי
Median $250K
מנהל פרויקטים
Median $82.4K
אנליסט נתונים
$65.6K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$149K
בנקאי השקעות
$28.1K
משפטי
$189K
יועץ ניהולי
$56.4K
מנהל תוכנית
$69.5K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$58.8K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$197K
אדריכל פתרונות
$121K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$69.3K
כותב טכני
$40.3K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Societe Generale is אנליסט פיננסי with a yearly total compensation of $250,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Societe Generale is $56,388.

