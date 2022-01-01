← Company Directory
Zoox
Zoox Salaries

Zoox's salary ranges from $64,260 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $391,333 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zoox. Last updated: 2/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $149K
L2 $191K
L3 $200K
L4 $260K
L5 $303K
L6 $391K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
L2 $160K
L3 $157K
L4 $196K
L5 $218K
Hardware Engineer
L1 $128K
L3 $179K
L4 $221K
L5 $243K
L6 $295K

Technical Program Manager
L4 $212K
L5 $245K
L6 $263K
Software Engineering Manager
L1 $256K
L5 $270K
L7 $314K
Recruiter
Median $155K

Technical Recruiter

Data Scientist
Median $155K
Product Manager
Median $310K
Technical Writer
Median $139K
Administrative Assistant
$183K
Business Operations
$198K
Human Resources
$82.6K
Industrial Designer
$124K
Legal
$181K
Product Designer
$64.3K
Program Manager
$149K
Project Manager
$147K
UX Researcher
$105K
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

10%

YR 2

15%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

25%

YR 5

25%

YR 6

Stock Type
ZARs/Amazon RSU

At Zoox, ZARs/Amazon RSUs are subject to a 6-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 10% vests in the 2nd-year (10.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 3rd-year (15.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 5th-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 6th-year (25.00% annually)

Since Amazon has acquired Zoox the equity compensation consists of two parts: Amazon RSUs vesting over 3 years and Zoox ZARs vesting over 6 years with a 2-year cliff.

20%

YR 1

40%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

Stock Type
ZARs/Amazon RSU

At Zoox, ZARs/Amazon RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 2nd-year (40.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (40.00% annually)

Since Amazon has acquired Zoox the equity compensation consists of two parts: Amazon RSUs vesting over 3 years and Zoox ZARs vesting over 6 years with a 2-year cliff.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
ZARs/Amazon RSU

At Zoox, ZARs/Amazon RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Since Amazon has acquired Zoox the equity compensation consists of two parts: Amazon RSUs vesting over 3 years and Zoox ZARs vesting over 6 years with a 2-year cliff.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zoox is Software Engineer at the L6 level with a yearly total compensation of $391,333. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zoox is $193,529.

