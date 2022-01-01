← Company Directory
Convoy
Convoy Salaries

Convoy's salary ranges from $51,740 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $418,000 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Convoy. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
T2 $166K
T3 $151K
T4 $206K
T5 $274K
T6 $350K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Product Manager
T5 $207K
T6 $277K
T7 $243K
Data Scientist
T5 $208K
T6 $342K
T7 $418K

Program Manager
Median $160K
Sales
Median $155K
Project Manager
Median $142K
Business Analyst
Median $87.5K
Product Designer
Median $192K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $278K
Accountant
$133K
Customer Service
$120K
Data Science Manager
$348K
Marketing
$143K
Marketing Operations
$51.7K
Recruiter
$231K
Technical Program Manager
$129K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Convoy, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Convoy is Data Scientist at the T7 level with a yearly total compensation of $418,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Convoy is $199,250.

Other Resources