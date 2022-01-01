← Company Directory
Flexport
Flexport Salaries

Flexport's salary ranges from $57,120 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $519,233 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Flexport. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $154K
Software Engineer II $231K
Senior Software Engineer $350K
Staff Engineer $407K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
M3 $371K
M4 $379K
Product Manager
Product Manager II $192K
Senior Product Manager $269K
Technical Program Manager
Median $152K
Product Designer
Median $201K

UX Designer

Data Scientist
Median $193K
Business Analyst
Median $185K
Program Manager
Median $147K
Recruiter
Median $80.6K
Sales
Median $270K
Accountant
$103K
Business Development
$85.4K
Customer Service
$65.3K
Data Analyst
$154K
Data Science Manager
$519K
Financial Analyst
$140K
Human Resources
$172K
Legal
$221K
Marketing
$240K
Marketing Operations
$57.1K
Product Design Manager
$251K
Project Manager
$106K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$117K
Solution Architect
$171K

Data Architect

UX Researcher
$251K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Flexport, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Flexport, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Flexport is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $519,233. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Flexport is $188,500.

Other Resources