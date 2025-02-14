← Company Directory
Flexport
  Salaries
  Software Engineering Manager

  All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Flexport Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Flexport ranges from $371K per year for M3 to $379K per year for M4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $353K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Flexport's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
M2
Tech Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
M3
Software Engineering Manager
$371K
$223K
$131K
$17.3K
M4
Senior Software Engineering Manager
$379K
$249K
$101K
$29.1K
M5
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Flexport, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Flexport, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Flexport in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $575,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Flexport for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $366,000.

