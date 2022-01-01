← Company Directory
Flexport
Top Insights
  • #1 on 2022 CNBC Disruptor List
  • Named one of the world's 100 Most Influential Companies (Time 2022)
  • Named one of America's Best Startup Employers (Forbes 2022)
  • #11 on Y Combinator's Top Private Companies (2022)
About

Founded in 2013 by Ryan Petersen, Flexport enables buyers, sellers and their logistics partners to ship, store and trade goods on its digital platform. It has experienced rapid growth amid the pandemic-led global supply-chain disruptions. It is one of the world's most valuable logistics startups, with technology hubs in cities such as San Francisco, Bellevue, Chicago, and Amsterdam.

Flexport is hiring aggressively in the technology space, and you can see open roles here. Our working model is hybrid, with most teams expected to collaborate in offices together two days per week.

2013
Year Founded
2,750
# of Employees
$1B-$10B
Estimated Revenue
