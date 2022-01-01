Founded in 2013 by Ryan Petersen, Flexport enables buyers, sellers and their logistics partners to ship, store and trade goods on its digital platform. It has experienced rapid growth amid the pandemic-led global supply-chain disruptions. It is one of the world's most valuable logistics startups, with technology hubs in cities such as San Francisco, Bellevue, Chicago, and Amsterdam.

