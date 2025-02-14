← Company Directory
Flexport
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Flexport Recruiter Salaries

The median Recruiter compensation in Netherlands package at Flexport totals €75.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Flexport's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025

Median Package
company icon
Flexport
Senior Technical Recruiter
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Total per year
€75.2K
Level
L4
Base
€75.2K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Flexport?

€149K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Flexport, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Flexport in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €163,421. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Flexport for the Recruiter role in Netherlands is €76,830.

Other Resources