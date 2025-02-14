Software Engineer compensation in United States at Flexport ranges from $185K per year for Software Engineer I to $403K per year for Staff Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $228K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Flexport's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$185K
$139K
$39.7K
$6.6K
Software Engineer II
$205K
$162K
$31.5K
$11.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$351K
$220K
$113K
$17.8K
Staff Engineer
$403K
$240K
$140K
$23.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Flexport, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
10 years post-termination exercise window.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Flexport, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
10 years post-termination exercise window.