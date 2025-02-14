← Company Directory
Flexport
  • Salaries
  • Technical Program Manager

  • All Technical Program Manager Salaries

Flexport Technical Program Manager Salaries

The median Technical Program Manager compensation in United States package at Flexport totals $152K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Flexport's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025

Median Package
company icon
Flexport
Program Manager
Dallas, TX
Total per year
$152K
Level
Senior TPM
Base
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$20K
Bonus
$12K
Years at company
6 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Flexport?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Flexport, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Flexport in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $432,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Flexport for the Technical Program Manager role in United States is $151,500.

Other Resources