The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in United States at Zoox ranges from $156K to $219K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zoox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/19/2025
Average Total Compensation
0%
YR 1
10%
YR 2
15%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
25%
YR 5
25%
YR 6
At Zoox, ZARs/Amazon RSUs are subject to a 6-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)
10% vests in the 2nd-year (10.00% annually)
15% vests in the 3rd-year (15.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 5th-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 6th-year (25.00% annually)
Since Amazon has acquired Zoox the equity compensation consists of two parts: Amazon RSUs vesting over 3 years and Zoox ZARs vesting over 6 years with a 2-year cliff.
20%
YR 1
40%
YR 2
40%
YR 3
At Zoox, ZARs/Amazon RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
40% vests in the 2nd-year (40.00% annually)
40% vests in the 3rd-year (40.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Zoox, ZARs/Amazon RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
