Divergent 3D
Divergent 3D Salaries

Divergent 3D's salary ranges from $8,058 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Russia at the low-end to $341,700 for a Recruiter in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Divergent 3D. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Controls Engineer
$224K
Mechanical Engineer
$179K
Recruiter
$342K
Software Engineer
$8.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Divergent 3D is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $341,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Divergent 3D is $201,690.

