CleanChoice Energy
CleanChoice Energy Salaries

CleanChoice Energy's salary ranges from $111,792 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $185,925 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CleanChoice Energy. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$186K
Marketing Operations
$112K
Software Engineer
$166K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CleanChoice Energy is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $185,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CleanChoice Energy is $165,825.

