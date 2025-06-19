Zoox Hardware Engineer Salaries

Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at Zoox ranges from $128K per year for L1 to $295K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $218K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zoox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/19/2025

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 Alternate 2 0 % YR 1 10 % YR 2 15 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 25 % YR 5 25 % YR 6 Stock Type ZARs/Amazon RSU At Zoox, ZARs/Amazon RSUs are subject to a 6-year vesting schedule: 0 % vests in the 1st -year ( 0.00 % annually )

10 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 10.00 % annually )

15 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 15.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 5th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 6th -year ( 25.00 % annually ) Since Amazon has acquired Zoox the equity compensation consists of two parts: Amazon RSUs vesting over 3 years and Zoox ZARs vesting over 6 years with a 2-year cliff. 20 % YR 1 40 % YR 2 40 % YR 3 Stock Type ZARs/Amazon RSU At Zoox, ZARs/Amazon RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 20 % vests in the 1st -year ( 20.00 % annually )

40 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 40.00 % annually )

40 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 40.00 % annually ) Since Amazon has acquired Zoox the equity compensation consists of two parts: Amazon RSUs vesting over 3 years and Zoox ZARs vesting over 6 years with a 2-year cliff. 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type ZARs/Amazon RSU At Zoox, ZARs/Amazon RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly ) Since Amazon has acquired Zoox the equity compensation consists of two parts: Amazon RSUs vesting over 3 years and Zoox ZARs vesting over 6 years with a 2-year cliff.

What's the vesting schedule at Zoox ?

