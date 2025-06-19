← Company Directory
Zoox
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Zoox Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at Zoox totals $208K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zoox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/19/2025

Median Package
company icon
Zoox
Product Manager
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$208K
Level
L3
Base
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$28K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Zoox?

$160K

Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

10%

YR 2

15%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

25%

YR 5

25%

YR 6

Stock Type
ZARs/Amazon RSU

At Zoox, ZARs/Amazon RSUs are subject to a 6-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 10% vests in the 2nd-year (10.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 3rd-year (15.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 5th-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 6th-year (25.00% annually)

Since Amazon has acquired Zoox the equity compensation consists of two parts: Amazon RSUs vesting over 3 years and Zoox ZARs vesting over 6 years with a 2-year cliff.

20%

YR 1

40%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

Stock Type
ZARs/Amazon RSU

At Zoox, ZARs/Amazon RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 2nd-year (40.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (40.00% annually)

Since Amazon has acquired Zoox the equity compensation consists of two parts: Amazon RSUs vesting over 3 years and Zoox ZARs vesting over 6 years with a 2-year cliff.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
ZARs/Amazon RSU

At Zoox, ZARs/Amazon RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Since Amazon has acquired Zoox the equity compensation consists of two parts: Amazon RSUs vesting over 3 years and Zoox ZARs vesting over 6 years with a 2-year cliff.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Zoox in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $650,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zoox for the Product Manager role in United States is $200,000.

