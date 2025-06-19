Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at Zoox ranges from $160K per year for L2 to $219K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $185K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zoox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/19/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$160K
$131K
$24.7K
$4.7K
L3
$159K
$142K
$16K
$222
L4
$195K
$172K
$21.2K
$1.8K
0%
YR 1
10%
YR 2
15%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
25%
YR 5
25%
YR 6
At Zoox, ZARs/Amazon RSUs are subject to a 6-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)
10% vests in the 2nd-year (10.00% annually)
15% vests in the 3rd-year (15.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 5th-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 6th-year (25.00% annually)
Since Amazon has acquired Zoox the equity compensation consists of two parts: Amazon RSUs vesting over 3 years and Zoox ZARs vesting over 6 years with a 2-year cliff.
20%
YR 1
40%
YR 2
40%
YR 3
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
