← Company Directory
Zendesk
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Zendesk Salaries

Zendesk's salary ranges from $31,527 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant in Mexico at the low-end to $279,595 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zendesk. Last updated: 3/12/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $150K
Senior Software Engineer $182K
Staff Software Engineer $223K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Product Manager $187K
Senior Product Manager $208K
Financial Analyst
Median $199K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

86 7
86 7
Software Engineering Manager
Median $95.7K
Marketing
Median $183K
Business Analyst
Median $141K
Accountant
$170K
Administrative Assistant
$126K
Business Operations
$247K
Business Development
$197K
Data Analyst
$161K
Data Science Manager
$280K
Data Scientist
$58.7K
Graphic Designer
$188K
Human Resources
$98.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$140K
Management Consultant
$31.5K
Marketing Operations
$89.2K
Product Designer
$145K
Program Manager
$229K
Recruiter
$144K
Sales
$130K
Sales Engineer
$179K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$119K
Solution Architect
$41.2K
Technical Program Manager
$155K
UX Researcher
$147K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Zendesk, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zendesk is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $279,595. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zendesk is $152,894.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Zendesk

Related Companies

  • Yext
  • ZoomInfo
  • Oracle
  • Visa
  • Autodesk
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources