← Company Directory
Zendesk
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Zendesk Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Software Engineering Manager compensation in Poland at Zendesk totals PLN 422K per year for Manager. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 383K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zendesk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Team Lead
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Manager
PLN 422K
PLN 406K
PLN 0
PLN 15.6K
Senior Manager
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Director
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 120K+ (sometimes PLN 1.2M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Zendesk, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Zendesk in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 625,738. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zendesk for the Software Engineering Manager role in Poland is PLN 372,326.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Zendesk

Related Companies

  • Yext
  • ZoomInfo
  • Oracle
  • Visa
  • Autodesk
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources