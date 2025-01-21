All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in Poland at Zendesk totals PLN 422K per year for Manager. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 383K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zendesk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Team Lead
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Manager
PLN 422K
PLN 406K
PLN 0
PLN 15.6K
Senior Manager
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Director
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Zendesk, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)