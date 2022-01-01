← Company Directory
Yext
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Yext Salaries

Yext's salary ranges from $83,415 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $277,333 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Yext. Last updated: 2/15/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
T2 $150K
T3 $164K
T4 $201K
T5 $277K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
T2 $162K
T3 $149K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $246K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

57 24
57 24
Business Analyst
$89.1K
Business Development
$91.5K
Data Scientist
$151K
Information Technologist (IT)
$116K
Marketing
$169K
Partner Manager
$176K
Product Designer
$107K
Project Manager
$83.4K
Recruiter
$130K
Sales
$161K
Sales Engineer
$163K
Technical Program Manager
$95.1K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Yext, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Yext is Software Engineer at the T5 level with a yearly total compensation of $277,333. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yext is $151,240.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Yext

Related Companies

  • Zendesk
  • ZoomInfo
  • Oracle
  • Visa
  • Autodesk
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources