ZoomInfo Salaries

ZoomInfo's salary ranges from $10,295 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $273,350 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ZoomInfo. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $94.2K
L2 $129K
L3 $169K
L4 $206K
L5 $273K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $200K
Sales
Median $93K

Account Manager

Marketing Operations
Median $163K
Data Scientist
Median $173K
Business Analyst
$109K
Customer Service
$10.3K
Data Science Manager
$239K
Financial Analyst
$85.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$123K
Marketing
$119K
Product Designer
$87.5K
Project Manager
$72.6K
Recruiter
$199K
Sales Engineer
$108K
Software Engineering Manager
$172K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At ZoomInfo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ZoomInfo is Software Engineer at the L5 level with a yearly total compensation of $273,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ZoomInfo is $125,956.

Other Resources