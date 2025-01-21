← Company Directory
Zendesk
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Technical Program Manager

  • All Technical Program Manager Salaries

Zendesk Technical Program Manager Salaries

The median Technical Program Manager compensation in United States package at Zendesk totals $190K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zendesk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Zendesk
Technical Program Manager
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$190K
Level
L4
Base
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$25K
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
8 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Zendesk?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Zendesk, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Technical Program Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Zendesk in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $354,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zendesk for the Technical Program Manager role in United States is $185,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Zendesk

Related Companies

  • Yext
  • ZoomInfo
  • Oracle
  • Visa
  • Autodesk
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources