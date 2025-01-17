Software Engineer compensation in United States at World Wide Technology ranges from $88.2K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $168K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $136K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for World Wide Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$88.2K
$88K
$250
$0
Software Engineer 2
$103K
$102K
$0
$771
Software Engineer 3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 4
$145K
$143K
$0
$1.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
