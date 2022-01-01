← Company Directory
World Wide Technology
World Wide Technology Salaries

World Wide Technology's salary ranges from $37,474 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $251,250 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of World Wide Technology. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $88.2K
Software Engineer 2 $103K
Software Engineer 4 $145K
Lead Software Engineer $168K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Project Manager
Median $154K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $90K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Data Scientist
Median $37.5K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $202K
Solution Architect
Median $170K
Management Consultant
Median $100K
Product Designer
Median $87K
Business Analyst
$104K
Customer Service
$194K
Data Analyst
$81.6K
Mechanical Engineer
$121K
Product Design Manager
$198K
Sales
$251K
Sales Engineer
$159K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$132K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at World Wide Technology is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $251,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at World Wide Technology is $132,300.

