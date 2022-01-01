← Company Directory
InterSystems
InterSystems Salaries

InterSystems's salary ranges from $86,240 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $170,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of InterSystems. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $138K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $170K
Accountant
$98.5K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Business Analyst
$99.5K
Sales
$86.2K
Sales Engineer
$118K
Software Engineering Manager
$144K
Solution Architect
$156K
Technical Program Manager
$104K
Technical Writer
$109K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at InterSystems is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $170,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at InterSystems is $113,769.

