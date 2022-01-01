← Company Directory
Insight Enterprises
Insight Enterprises Salaries

Insight Enterprises's salary ranges from $5,100 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $361,800 for a Venture Capitalist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Insight Enterprises. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $94.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $110K
Sales
Median $181K
Business Analyst
$153K
Data Analyst
$67.3K
Data Scientist
$159K
Management Consultant
$144K
Product Designer
$103K
Product Manager
$125K
Project Manager
$127K
Recruiter
$5.1K
Sales Engineer
$282K
Solution Architect
$48.2K
Venture Capitalist
$362K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Insight Enterprises is Venture Capitalist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $361,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Insight Enterprises is $126,400.

