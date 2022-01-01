← Company Directory
Tech Data
Tech Data Salaries

Tech Data's salary ranges from $39,800 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $140,700 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tech Data. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Business Analyst
$42.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
$82.6K
Sales
$39.8K
Software Engineer
$141K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tech Data is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $140,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tech Data is $62,394.

