Globant
Globant Salaries

Globant's salary ranges from $13,266 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in India at the low-end to $198,999 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Globant. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
Semi Senior Advanced $26K
Senior 1 $32.2K
Senior 2 $35.3K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Business Analyst
Median $21.4K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $178K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

Accountant
$15.9K
Administrative Assistant
$143K
Customer Service
$50.3K
Data Scientist
$47.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$13.3K
Management Consultant
$119K
Marketing
$60.3K
Marketing Operations
$52.3K
Product Designer
$119K
Product Manager
$199K
Program Manager
$177K
Project Manager
$99K
Sales
$80.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$39.5K
Solution Architect
$128K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Globant is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $198,999. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Globant is $56,280.

