Globant
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Globant Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Globant ranges from ₹2.21M per year for Semi Senior Advanced to ₹3.01M per year for Senior 2. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.63M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Globant's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior
(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Junior Advanced
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Semi Senior
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Semi Senior Advanced
₹2.21M
₹2.21M
₹0
₹0
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

What are the career levels at Globant?

Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Data Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Globant in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,707,893. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Globant for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,626,543.

Other Resources