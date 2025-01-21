← Company Directory
Globant
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Globant Business Analyst Salaries

The median Business Analyst compensation in Argentina package at Globant totals ARS 21.07M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Globant's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Globant
Oracle Tech Senior
Buenos Aires, DF, Argentina
Total per year
ARS 21.07M
Level
L2
Base
ARS 21.07M
Stock (/yr)
ARS 0
Bonus
ARS 0
Years at company
8 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Globant?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Globant in Argentina sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 33,676,501. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Globant for the Business Analyst role in Argentina is ARS 21,066,999.

Other Resources