Woolpert
Woolpert Salaries

Woolpert's salary ranges from $74,625 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $120,600 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Woolpert. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Product Designer
$121K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$74.6K
Software Engineer
$100K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Woolpert is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Woolpert is $100,495.

Other Resources