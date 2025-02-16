All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at ViacomCBS totals $160K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ViacomCBS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$160K
$150K
$3.3K
$6.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33.33%
YR 1
33.33%
YR 2
33.33%
YR 3
At ViacomCBS, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)