ViacomCBS
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

ViacomCBS Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in United States at ViacomCBS totals $160K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ViacomCBS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Junior Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
Senior Data Scientist
$160K
$150K
$3.3K
$6.3K
L4
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At ViacomCBS, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at ViacomCBS in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $250,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ViacomCBS for the Data Scientist role in United States is $137,000.

Other Resources