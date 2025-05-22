← Company Directory
Vendasta
Vendasta Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Vendasta ranges from CA$86.6K per year for Developer II to CA$143K per year for Senior Developer. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$125K.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Developer I
(Entry Level)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Developer II
CA$86.6K
CA$86.3K
CA$259.1
CA$0
Developer III
CA$100K
CA$100K
CA$0
CA$0
Senior Developer
CA$143K
CA$136K
CA$1K
CA$5.5K
Latest Salary Submissions
What are the career levels at Vendasta?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Vendasta in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$177,456. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vendasta for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$120,407.

