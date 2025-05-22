Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Vendasta ranges from CA$86.6K per year for Developer II to CA$143K per year for Senior Developer. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vendasta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Developer I
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Developer II
CA$86.6K
CA$86.3K
CA$259.1
CA$0
Developer III
CA$100K
CA$100K
CA$0
CA$0
Senior Developer
CA$143K
CA$136K
CA$1K
CA$5.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
