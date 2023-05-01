← Company Directory
Vendasta
Vendasta Salaries

Vendasta's salary ranges from $63,596 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $145,270 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Vendasta. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Developer II $63.6K
Developer III $72.1K
Senior Developer $101K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$145K
Product Designer
$89.8K

Product Manager
$99.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$121K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Vendasta is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $145,270. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vendasta is $99,410.

