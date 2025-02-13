Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Vendasta ranges from CA$102K per year for Developer III to CA$142K per year for Senior Developer. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$126K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vendasta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Developer I
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Developer II
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Developer III
CA$102K
CA$102K
CA$0
CA$0
Senior Developer
CA$142K
CA$137K
CA$1.3K
CA$3.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
