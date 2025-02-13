Salaries

Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Vendasta Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Vendasta ranges from CA$102K per year for Developer III to CA$142K per year for Senior Developer. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$126K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vendasta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/13/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

CA$224K Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42K+ (sometimes CA$420K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( CAD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at Vendasta ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.